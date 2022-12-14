Her British BFF! Meghan Markle introduced viewers to her longtime friend, Lucy Fraser, in her and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

While Fraser has kept a relatively low profile, she and the “Archetypes” podcast host have known each other for quite a long time. The first three episodes of the documentary, which aired in December 2022, showcased photos of the besties throughout the years at various holiday events and in group shots with their mutual pal, Lindsay Jill Roth.

The England native also appeared in the six-part series herself, recalling the beginnings of Meghan’s romance with the Duke of Sussex. She shared insight on the Suits alum’s plans for a “single girl summer,” explaining that the Bench author “had a lot of plans of going to Europe” before she even met Harry.

“I was really intent on being single and just [having] fun girl-time,” Meghan said about the summer she sparked a romance with the Invictus Games Founder. “I had a career. I had my life. I had my path … and then came H. I mean, he literally, … talk about a plot twist.”

The couple started dating secretly in July 2016, after connecting online through a mutual friend. The news of the pair’s relationship broke in October 2016. At the time, Fraser warned her pal about how the media in the United Kingdom operated when it came to the royal family.

“I remember saying to her, ‘When this goes public, it is not gonna be easy. The UK media are notorious for doing whatever they can to get a story.’” she recalled in the Netflix show, “And that they go through rubbish bins, they’ll try and break into accounts. They will do whatever they can to get an exclusive and make money.”

Fraser continued, “I remember she was quite shocked. And she was like, ‘Really? They would do that?'”

The Archewell cofounders got engaged in November 2017 after more than a year together. It was revealed in the second episode of the series that the pair held a secret engagement party with their closest friends and had everyone get dressed in animal onesies. The twosome opted to be penguins because they “mate for life.”

Harry and Meghan went on to wed in 2018 and have since welcomed two children, Archie and Lili, in May 2019 and in June 2021, respectively. Fraser was in attendance at the royal wedding as a close friend of Meghan, however, she was listed under her birth name, Lucy Meadmore, instead.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Meghan Markle’s friend: