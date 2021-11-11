The Room Debate

According to Melissa, she and Kyle were the only ones who didn’t argue about where they were sleeping in the house. “I took one for the team because I couldn’t even believe the conversations that were going on to, like, figure out the rooms. I was, like, appalled,” the New Jersey native tells Us. “[Ramona] was the No. 1 problem person when it came to the rooms and I reprimanded her as best I could and I definitely let her know that she was being rude and inappropriate and it’s uncalled for and she basically looked at me in her own Ramona fashion and said, ‘I don’t care, I get seniority and I get the room,’ and so there’s that.”

Ramona adds that she didn’t want to “disappoint her fans” who have watched her fight for a room on a Real Housewives vacation for more than a decade.

“I went on the plane. I said, ‘You know what, whatever room I get I get,’ and I’ll just tell you [that] I started reading all my Instagram posts [and they were writing], ‘You better get the best room!’ So that put a little idea in my head,” she says. “So you’ll have to see what transpired and did I get the best room or not and what actually happened — I think is pretty amusing.”