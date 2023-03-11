Hallmark hunk at your service! Michael Rady made his way into the Hallmark Media family in 2015 — one decade after he first started acting.

After starring in Cloudy With a Chance of Love that year, Rady made the jump to holiday-specific films for the network in 2016 with Christmas in Homestead. He proceeded to star in one festive movie a year through 2020’s The Christmas Bow.

However, it’s Rady’s additional Hallmark rom-coms — including 2020’s You’re Bacon Me Crazy and 2021’s A New Year’s Resolution — that have cemented him as one of the biggest stars for the network in recent years.

The Chicago Med alum gave fans an inside look in December 2022 at just how close the Hallmark actors are via Instagram.

“Friendship can be gloriously dizzying sometimes … especially if you find the right friends,” he captioned an Instagram video showing pals Kris Polaha, Andrew Walker, Benjamin Ayres and Nikki DeLoach. “Such a spectacular group of humans. WARNING!!! These people … are even more wonderful than you are hoping.”

One month later, Rady became one of Ayres’ willing participants as he launched Romance University. The organization, which was founded in January, helps raise money for women’s shelters and other nonprofits by selling fun merchandize pegged to some of the Hallmark hunks fans know and love.

“You know, the men in the Hallmark universe don’t ever work together,” Ayres told Heavy in February. “We tend to know all the women because we work with them. So this has, for me at least, kind of created this cool bonding experience for me and some of the guys.”

Romance University also offers classes and Q&A sessions with many of the Hallmark stars, including Rady who was dubbed a “professor” by his friend that same month.

“The bromance is real. Love these fellas, and love @benjaminayres genius idea to help raise money for at-risk women and children,” the Accidental Wolf alum wrote via Instagram in February. “I’m thrilled to be an official Professor now. 2nd pic is an exclusive of me in my new swanky office that I got from Dumbledore.”

When it comes to his on camera work, Rady teased that his March 2023 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, Unexpected Grace, is also reimagining what fans will get from Hallmark.

“It’s a story about dealing with grief and different stages of grief, and that is an exciting thing as a storyteller to jump into,” he told Digital Journal in March. “We all enjoyed digging into that and playing with that. It felt really delicate at times to find a balance. We also wanted romance to be a part of that story.”

In the movie, Rady’s character, Jack, is one of three people whose lives are changed when Grace (Erica Tremblay) discovers a note from a schoolgirl looking for a friend.

Unexpected Grace premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Rady: