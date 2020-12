Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

The season 23 Bachelor couple’s hometown date was so awkward after her dad made it clear that he wasn’t going to give Colton his blessing, so they redid the Huntington Beach outing after he picked Cassie during the finale. After Colton temporarily moved into Cassie’s family home amid a battle with coronavirus in 2020, they split and she was granted a temporary restraining order against him, which was later dropped.