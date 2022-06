‘Newsies’

Bale’s 1992 turn in Newsies later inspired a stage production in 2012, starring Jeremy Jordan as newsboy Jack Kelly. Much like the film, the musical followed Jack Kelly’s life as a “newsie” ahead of the Newsboys Strike of 1899. The show, which won two Tony trophies, officially closed in August 2014. Nearly three years later, the OBC (Original Broadway Cast) reunited during a touring production, which was filmed live and premiered in movie theaters in 2017.