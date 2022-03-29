It’s decision time. Netflix is encouraging a brand-new group of couples to make the biggest decision of their life with their upcoming series, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

“You’re here because someone in your relationship has issued an ultimatum,” cohost Vanessa Lachey says in the show’s official trailer, which was released on Tuesday, March 29. Her husband and cohost, Nick Lachey, adds, “You’re not sure that you want to marry your current partner. The risk [here] is that they’re going to find someone else.”

In order to figure out what they really want, the couples will choose new partners and spend three weeks in a “trial marriage” with them, where they will see what it’s like to live and spend time with someone else. Then, the original couples will reunite and move back in with each other for another three weeks. In the end, each member of the cast will have to choose whether they want to get married to their partner and leave the show engaged — or if they want to move on with someone else.

“We came here as a couple but it’s about figuring out what’s best as individual people,” one of the men says in the trailer, while another wonders whether his girlfriend will be on the same page as him after their time apart. “I’m trying to figure out if this person that I’m about to be reconnected with, does she understand that I am who she really wants,” he says.

The experience also appears to make at least one couple — April and Jake — reach their breaking point. “Should I just stay with you because you’re crying and I feel bad or should I look out for what I really want in life?” he asks at one point in the trailer, while April, 23, later confesses that she thinks he is “falling for somebody else.”

The 10-episode reality TV series was conceived by Kinetic Content and producer Chris Coelen, who also created Love Is Blind. The second season of the hit Netflix show premiered in February 2022, and resulted in only two couples tying the knot after leaving their pods: Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson and Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely.

“[Nick] and I fell in love so quickly and because we both knew at the end of the day we wanted to stay together, we did feel so pressured to figure out what was the best route for us to take,” Danielle exclusively told Us Weekly about their post-show relationship in February 2022. “That created this, like, pressure cooker environment that we felt like, ‘Oh, my God, like what do we do?’ And we both came to the conclusion, like, ’It’s us, like, we’re spending the rest of our lives together.’ I just can’t wait for people to see the relationship that we have now.”

With a new set of whirlwind proposals on the horizon, it seems like there will be plenty of drama to come on The Ultimatum. Keep scrolling to meet the cast ahead of the show’s April 6 premiere on Netflix: