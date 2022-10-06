The Advice Nick Viall Would Tell Himself Before Andi Dorfman’s Season

“Season 10, Nick — I would tell him to relax and not sweat the small stuff,” he began before referencing a part in his book about not worrying about how you met your partner. “I got caught up in the romance of it all — the environment. And I took myself very seriously. I came in as this skeptic of, like, ‘I don’t know if this is real.’ And then I got a first impression rose, and I was like, ‘Ooh, a first impression rose.’ And I got an early date, and I felt a genuine connection. And for me to be in this world, I had to take it seriously because I wanted to respect my decisions, but I think I went a little too hard to the paint, so to speak. You know, every rose mattered and every little thing. … It’s just like, ‘Hey, just relax Nick. Take a step back.’”