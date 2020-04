Andi Dorfman

Although the two never dated outside of the show, Dorfman and Viall shared a real connection during season 10, his first season, of The Bachelorette. She ultimately chose Josh Murray at the end, but stayed friends with Viall — even later popping up to give him advice during his season of The Bachelor.

“We’ll like talk here and there, every once in a while,” Dorfman told Us in January 2018. “You know, like check in with each other. But that’s about it. No [hard feelings].”