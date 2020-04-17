Vanessa Grimaldi

In August 2016, Viall became the Bachelor and fell in love with Vanessa Grimaldi. Instead of 25 women, his season included 30 women. He proposed to Grimaldi, a special education teacher from Canada in the season finale. The pair split in August 2017 after a nine-month engagement. “There’s a lot of mutual respect,” he told Us in 2018. “We don’t actively keep in touch but I’m sure we’d be there for each other if need be. We have a lot of other things going on in our lives. We are leading separate lives, of course.”