‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ and Chicago P.D.’ Come to Dramatic Ends

How Every ‘One Chicago’ Finale Ended
Colin Donnell as Dr. Connor Rhodes on 'Chicago Med.' Elizabeth Sisson/NBC
It’s never easy to say goodbye, but that’s exactly what One Chicago fans were forced to do on Wednesday, May 22. Chicago Med wrapped up season 4 – the final episode for Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling; Chicago Fire ended season 7 with its biggest production yet and Jon Seda made his final appearance on Chicago P.D.

“This one’s gonna be a rough one. This is gonna start from the jump, crazy, and by the time you get to the end, you’re gonna be wrung out,” cocreator Derek Haas told Us Weekly recently about the Fire finale. “It’s one of the biggest ones we’ve ever done. We usually shoot in eight days; this one shot over 10 days. It’s got our biggest set that we’ve done from a fire standpoint. It’s going to be gnarly. You don’t want to be working the next day; you might be cursing my name in many ways.”

Scroll down to find out what happened in each show’s finale — we’ll be updating all night.

