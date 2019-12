Niall Horan

EPs: 0

Albums: 2 (2017’s Flicker, 2020’s TBD)

Singles: 7 (2016’s “This Town”; 2017’s “Slow Hands,” “Too Much to Ask”; 2018’s “On the Loose,” “Seeing Blind” featuring Maren Morris; 2019’s “Nice to Meet Ya,” “Put a Little Love on Me”)

Billboard Hot 100 Peak: No. 11 (2017’s “Slow Hands”)

Concert Tours: 3 (2017’s Flicker Sessions, 2018’s Flicker World Tour, 2020’s Nice to Meet Ya Tour)