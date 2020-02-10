Oscars

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, More Couples Dazzle at Oscars 2020

By
Elijah Allan-Blitz and Brie Larson Couples Dazzle at Oscars 2020
 Michael Buckner/Shutterstock
22
1 / 22

Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz

The couple held hands as they walked the red carpet.

Back to top