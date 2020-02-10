Oscars

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, More Couples Dazzle at Oscars 2020

By
Sam Mendes and Alison Balsom Couples Dazzle at Oscars 2020
 DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
22
8 / 22

Sam Mendes and Alison Balsom

The 1917 director and his wife posed together ahead of the ceremony.

Back to top