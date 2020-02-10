Oscars

Stars Bring Family Members to the 2020 Oscars: Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks and More

By
Ellery Harper Jaya Harper Diane Ladd and Laura Dern Stars Bring Family Members to 2020 Oscars
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
5
1 / 5

Laura Dern

The Marriage Story star’s two children walked the red carpet with their mom, 53, and grandma, 84.

Back to top