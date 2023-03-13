The look of love! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban showed off their steamy romance while attending the 2023 Oscars.

The Big Little Lies alum, 55, hit the Sunday, March 12, red carpet in a showstopping Armani Privé black sequin gown with a high leg slit.

Kidman stunned at the 95th annual Academy Awards in the chic dress, which had big, bold rose flower accents at the hip and the shoulder. She finished off the look with a pointed-toe heel, an elegant OMEGA Museum Piece watch and her down with subtle waves.

Urban, for his part, donned a sleek black tuxedo with a simple black bowtie as he stood beside his wife. However, it wasn’t until the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” crooner, 55, packed on the PDA with the Moulin Rouge! actress that he really turned heads.

The twosome, who tied the knot in June 2006 and share daughters Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12, held hands as they posed for photos in Los Angeles. The country crooner then proceeded to step aside as his partner — who is one of the night’s presenters — struck a few solo poses.

The “Making Memories of Us” singer didn’t stand aside for too long, rejoining the Oscar winner for an intimate kiss that photographers captured. Urban was spotted resting his hands on his wife’s butt as they embraced on the champagne carpet. (The Academy shied away from the iconic red-colored carpet for the first time since 1961.)

One day prior, Kidman again stole the show with her fashion choices while attending the annual Chanel and Charles Finch dinner at the Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 11.

“Saturday Night,” the Undoing alum captioned a saucy Instagram snap of her Chanel look, which she took inside her hotel room. In the photo, Kidman showed off her long legs while seated in a black ruffled minidress under a navy blazer.

She finished off the number with layered pearl necklaces. Once the Eyes Wide Shut actress made it to the dinner, she was photographed sharing a hug with Kristen Stewart, who wore a Chanel tank top and short set.

Urban, for his part, took a break from his Las Vegas residency, which kicked off on March 3, to support his wife and the rest of the acting industry. He will be back on stage Wednesday, 15.

Scroll down to see Kidman and Urban’s night out at the Oscars: