Tobias Menzies (Frank Randall)

“I would say the main sort of ‘planks’ of these three episodes is, we start with a man who is trying to rebuild a relationship with a woman who has come back, but I think he knows in his gut she isn’t entirely in love with him — not in the same way he’s in love with her,” the Crown alum told Harper’s Bazaar in September 2017 of his character Frank’s journey ahead of his season 3 death. “There’s that core inequality, but he chooses to proceed anyway, to make the sacrifice to father this child that she’s had by someone else. Then I think over the course of those three episodes, we see he hadn’t anticipated the feelings he had for this child. They’re much more powerful and much more overwhelming. … I think he outgrows Claire and it’s weirdly contradictory, the way the relationship with this child gives him the perspective and the strength to move on from what is essentially a mismatched, pretty loveless marriage.”