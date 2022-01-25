Regretting Keeping Peter Kraus Over Eric Bigger

Lindsay revealed that she briefly met Bigger at the gym shortly before production began but she didn’t tell anyone because she didn’t want him to have a disadvantage. While she had feelings for Bigger, she also had concerns that he had never had a serious girlfriend and also questioned why he hadn’t dated many Black women in the past.

Lindsay wrote that her only regret as the Bachelorette was bringing Kraus to the final two instead of Bigger. “I already knew my choice was Bryan, and given the depths of Eric’s feeling, it felt wrong to have him stay,” she wrote. “If I had known, however, how obsessed the fandom was with Peter and how ugly their reactions to my not choosing him would be, I would have sent him home before Eric.” She added that she felt “more strongly” about Kraus than Bigger but felt Kraus “would be less hurt than Eric when I ultimately chose Bryan.”