Signs She Would Be the Bachelorette

Looking back, Lindsay believes that the franchise was planning her potential future on the show as early as her audition for The Bachelor, writing about receiving style assistance from a casting director before the L.A. round of tryouts, something she now knows isn’t normal. After having a candid conversation about the lack of Black people in the franchise with producers, Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss came in to meet Lindsay, another abnormal part of her audition process.

During production on season 21, Lindsay was able to use her handler’s phone to call her parents to check on her dog. When her mom brought up rumblings online that she was already in consideration to be the next lead, her handler “immediately grabbed the phone from my hand [and] took the phone off speaker and put it to her ear. ‘You cannot talk about that,’ she told my mom.”