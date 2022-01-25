Telling Bryan Abasolo She Loves Him

Lindsay wrote about her immediate attraction to Abasolo and concerns that he was too good to be true — a worry that was eased when her favorite producer from Viall’s season assured her that he was the real deal and expressed a lot of interest in Lindsay off camera. Lindsay revealed that she knew she was going to pick him after the four hometown dates. While writing about the Miami native meeting her family for the first time, however, Lindsay was upset when her relatives brought up an old insurance fraud case filed against him. She wrote that she prepared for the confrontation because she feared her family would bring it up and she “had no doubts about Bryan’s innocence in the matter.”

She recalled asking Abasolo the same question that she asked Kraus about whether he would be the Bachelor. After questioning why she even asked, Abasolo replied, “I’m not thinking about that” before asking Lindsay if she loved him. When she responded that she was “falling in love,” he asked again. Lindsay subsequently told Abasolo that she was ”truly in love” with him — off camera, during their overnight date.

Lindsay has been open in the past about how disappointed she was with how her finale was edited as there was more focus on her split from Kraus than her proposal. She wrote that she wishes viewers saw her confessional after accepting a ring from Abasolo in which she said, “I can’t believe this is happening for me. This is such a beautiful moment. I’m really getting my fairy tale ending. … I can’t believe this amazing man loves me.”

The twosome exchanged vows in August 2019. She noted that the franchise “never offered to pay for our wedding or the rights to televise it.”