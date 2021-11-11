How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More

RHONY

Carole Radziwill said on a November 2021 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast that the “first year” of RHONY, “everyone gets paid $60,000.” However, hair and makeup costs were then taken out of that.

“I was like, ‘I’m not doing it for [$60,000]. I’ll do it for a hundred.’ They had blown up the show at that point and right. They’d fired like four people … I guess they were desperate,” she said. “I only found out … that Heather Thomson and Aviva Drescher didn’t get $100,000 because then the second season we were negotiating and they gave us $150,000. Heather thought it was great. I’m like, ‘It’s not that great.’ And then I realized they had just paid her the $60,000. Of course, I immediately told her because I wasn’t gonna like pretend or lie to her.”