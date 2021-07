Survivor

In 2018, Johnny Fairplay claimed that the first person eliminated from Survivor gets $3,500, and the jury members receive $40,000. He said that the final two receive $100,000 while the winner earns the $1 million prize. For Winners at War, for which the $1 million prize was doubled, each player was reportedly guaranteed $25,000, plus the standard of $10,000 for appearing at the reunion.