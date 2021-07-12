How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More

The Real Housewives

While most of the Bravo talent has stayed mum about their salaries, Real Housewives expert Brian Moylan shared some insight in his 2021 book, The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives. According to Moylan, Kandi Burruss is the highest-paid, making nearly $2 million a season. RHOA cast overall make the most because that spinoff has the highest ratings.

Newcomer cast members usually sign on for $60,000 a season — a number Gina Kirschenheiter confirmed in her divorce filings, listing $63,000 paid by the production company and $5,450 paid by NBCUniversal. Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel said she made just over $7,000 for her first season.

RHOD‘s Cary Deuber said she made “less than a Birkin” bag when she signed on, and by season 3, was making around $200,000 a season.