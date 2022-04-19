Revisit Brandi Glanville’s Feud With Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes

March 2009

Us Weekly broke the news that Rimes was having an affair with Cibrian after meeting on the set of the Lifetime movie Northern Lights. The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer was married to former backup dancer Dean Sheremet at the time, while the Sunset Beach alum was wed to Glanville. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star later told Us, “LeAnn is a stalker. She refuses to leave us alone — it is shameful and scary. People are going to say it takes two to tango and I get that, but at some point LeAnn needs to stop asking him to dance.”