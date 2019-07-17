On His Reaction to Her Joining the Show

“He was very supportive when I told him I was doing it. There were a couple things I said that he wasn’t super happy about. I said that there was a time he brought — he called her ‘lady of the night’ — a hooker, a prostitute, whatever she is, [to Thanksgiving], and she was lovely. I said, ‘Well, I didn’t know it was a secret. You’ve been so public and open about your ladies of the night,’ and he goes, ‘Well, I’m in a different place.’ I go, ‘But people love you because you are honest, and that is a big part of your past.’”