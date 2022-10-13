Cancel OK
Garcelle Is Investigating Attacks Against Jax After Suggesting Diana Was Involved and More ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion Revelations

Garcelle Is Investigating Attacks Against Jax After Suggesting Diana Was Involved and More ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion Revelations 03
Diana Jenkins, Garcelle Beauvais Randy Shropshire/Bravo
Diana Sent Garcelle a ‘Threatening Message’

The two women got into it over Jax not taking out the “Leave Diana alone” part of the hateful message when he posted it begging viewers to stop. 

“Jax was at his dad’s house when he got the very last text that was horrific. … He’s a 14-year-old kid, he gets this horrendous message. He’s not thinking, ‘Let me take out Diana’s name, so she’s not implicated.’ He put it out there because he was fearful, he had enough. So Diana thinks that we should have taken her name out,” Garcelle explained. “When Jax received that he wasn’t thinking about protecting anybody but himself. … You want in the middle of trying to protect my child — I have to then come and save all you? … [Diana texted me], pretty much, ‘If anything happens to my family, I’m coming for you.’”

