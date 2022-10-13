Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Garcelle Is Investigating Attacks Against Jax After Suggesting Diana Was Involved and More ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion Revelations

By
Garcelle Is Investigating Attacks Against Jax After Suggesting Diana Was Involved and More ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion Revelations 06
Diana Jenkins. Randy Shropshire/Bravo
5
5 / 5
podcast

Diana’s ‘Black Content’ Remark

Diana apologized in June after she replied to a social media hater: “It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”

“Black content, to me, I just associated with a dark web  — with something that is not positive. … Didn’t associate with a female, a woman or her skin color, none of that,” Diana explained, with Crystal backing her up after a lengthy conversation about the misunderstanding of people who openly admit that they “write mean things just to troll” the cast.

See Full Gallery