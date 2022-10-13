Diana’s ‘Black Content’ Remark

Diana apologized in June after she replied to a social media hater: “It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”

“Black content, to me, I just associated with a dark web — with something that is not positive. … Didn’t associate with a female, a woman or her skin color, none of that,” Diana explained, with Crystal backing her up after a lengthy conversation about the misunderstanding of people who openly admit that they “write mean things just to troll” the cast.