Addressing Tamra’s Return

During the panel, the cast reflected on their different reactions when they found out about Tamra’s return.

For Heather, it was “odd” to return to the franchise without her costar. Although Gina, 38, agreed with Heather, Emily, 45, admitted she went through “a whole phase of emotions” amid the news.

Tamra, for her part, opened up about her first days back on RHOC. “I was kind of surprised by how everyone was so nice to me. It was kind of like they were afraid of me,” she shared. “It was just fun to come back and be part of the group again.”