RHOSLC's Meredith Secretly Separated From Her Husband Seth: What We Know

Their Kids

Meredith and Seth’s son Brooks quickly stole the show during the premiere. According to the Salt Lake City Housewife, fans will continue to see Brooks and Chloe on the show, but her eldest son, Reid, was working “crazy hours” in New York City during production.

“My kids were surprisingly very supportive [of the separation]. I mean, by the time they knew anything, they were all out of the house and they were very much like, ‘You know what, Mom, we want you and dad to be happy, do what you guys need to do to be happy, whatever that means for you,’” she recalled to Us. “And I was very relieved. I’ll be honest. It was a huge relief and a huge burden off of me.”