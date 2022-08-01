Will ‘Riverdale’ Season 7 Stay in 1955?

The season 6 finale ended with Cheryl saving the world from a comet, but that somehow reverted the characters back to teenagers. Also, they’re in 1955 and Jughead is the only one who remember their real lives.

Aguirre-Sacasa told Nerds of Color in a July 2022 interview that the comics-accurate costumes and setting are part of the “special” storyline in season 7. “Riverdale is so divisive, but the thing everyone agrees on is whenever we see our characters in flashbacks, dream sequences, or whatever it may be in their 1950s iconic comic book outfits, everyone is delighted,” he explained.