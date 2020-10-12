Heading back to Gotham! Robert Pattinson was spotted on The Batman set on Monday, October 12, when the production resumed for the second time after COVID-19 delays.

Pattinson, 34, was seen filming a scene for the Matt Reeves-directed flick outside St. George’s Hall in Liverpool, England. Zoë Kravitz was also in character as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, as was John Turturro, who plays mob boss Carmine Falcone.

Colin Farrell was present as well and fans got another look at his incredible transformation to become Batman’s nemesis Penguin.

On September 17, The Batman resumed filming two weeks after shutting down over a positive coronavirus test. “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement to Variety on September 3. “Filming is temporarily paused.”

Though the company never stated who contracted the virus, both The New York Times and Vanity Fair reported that it was Pattinson. The Tenet actor has not addressed the diagnosis news.

The production was initially shut down in early March due to the COVID-19 crisis spreading globally. Warner Bros. told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the producers would “continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The Batman was originally scheduled to be released in June 2021, but the coronavirus pandemic caused its premiere date to be moved to October 2021. The superhero flick was recently pushed back a second time to March 4, 2022.

In August, fans got a taste of what’s to come when Warner Bros. dropped a surprise teaser trailer for the film. Not only did it give the first look at Pattinson and Kravitz, 31, in action, but it also provided a glimpse of Paul Dano as Riddler. The upcoming film also stars Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and Peter Sarsgaard.

Pattinson’s casting as Bruce Wayne/Batman came in late 2019 after Ben Affleck stepped down from the role. In February, Affleck raved about his successor stepping up to the plate.

“I think Robert’s a great actor, he is going to do great,” the Way Back star, 48, told YouTuber Jake Hamilton at the time. “The movie deserves to be made by someone who’s dying to do it and cannot wait, and that was not me at the time, so I moved on.”

Scroll down to see photos of Pattinson on The Batman’s U.K. set.