Christina Pickles (Caroline Montague)

The actress was already guest-starring on Friends when she appeared in Romeo + Juliet, and she kept popping up on the sitcom throughout its run. She also had roles on Guiding Light, How I Met Your Mother, Great News, Break a Hip, Doubt and The Wedding Singer.

Pickles married Ian Masters in 2005. She shares two children, Oliver and Rebecca, with ex-husband Victor Lobl.