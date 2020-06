Johnny Galecki

After starring in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Galecki joined the cast of Roseanne as Darlene’s shy boyfriend, David Healy. He became an even bigger star as an adult, starring in The Big Bang Theory from 2007 to 2019. He was the last original star to join the Roseanne revival and has made guest appearances on The Conners. Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, welcomed a son, Avery, in 2019.