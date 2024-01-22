Schitt s Creek Cast Where Are They Now

After Schitt’s Creek came to an end, the show’s stars such as Dan Levy and Annie Murphy have only continued to find more success.

The sitcom, which premiered in 2015, introduced a wealthy family that suddenly ends up broke. After losing their fortune, the Roses relocate to a town they once purchased as a joke. Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and their adult children — David (Dan) and Alexis (Murphy) — subsequently have to adjust to a new normal without wealth.

Schitt’s Creek originally aired on CBC but it wasn’t after the first three seasons became available on Netflix that the series blew up. Three more seasons were released, which earned Schitt’s Creek 19 Emmy nominations. Following the 2020 series finale, creators Eugene and Dan have often been asked about a potential revival.

“It’s very flattering that people want to know, but I would just say generally I think you need to let the good things settle for a minute. Let people finish the show,” Dan told E! News later that year. “Let people sort of take a breath. And then if people are still interested and an idea comes to me and our cast is wanting to do it, then great.”

As cast members went their separate ways with new projects, Dan stood by his hesitation to immediately bring Schitt’s Creek back to life.

“My hope is that one day we can all get together. I see these people all the time. We’re in constant contact with each other. So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there,” he told People in 2022. “I think it just comes down to making sure that it’s the right story to tell. And I think we’re also proud of the work we did on Schitt’s. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is.”

Dan continued: “I think when you have an audience that’s paid attention to you for 80 episodes of a television show, the last thing you want is to put something out that makes them think this feels like a cash grab. And that’s not what we’re about. So TBD, but a TBD with an exclamation mark on the end.”

Keep scrolling to see where the cast of Schitt’s Creek are now: