Sean Lowe’s Season 17 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici
The couple, who wed in 2014, share three kids — Samuel, Isaiah and Mia — and live in Dallas, Texas. In addition to their joint furniture line at Wayfair, Catherine runs LoweCo, a greeting card business, and Sean works in real estate development. He released a memoir in 2015. The twosome have also made several reality TV appearances in recent years, including appearances on Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Wife Swap, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Who Wants to Be A Millionaire and Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.
“Everything turned out extremely well,” Lowe told Us in July 2019. “Sometimes we have to stop and ask each other, ‘Wait … did we really meet on The Bachelor?’ Because it just doesn’t seem like that’s something either of us would have done! We lead a fairly ordinary life now, so it’s going to be fun to tell our kids one day, ‘This is how we met, believe it or not!’ It’s very crazy.”
