Why Are So Many 'Harry Potter' Stars Cast on Netflix's 'Bridgerton'? Us Breaks Down the Crossover

See Ever Harry Potter Star Cast on Bridgerton
Several actors have pulled double duty by appearing in Harry Potter and Bridgerton — but what is the connection?

The answer as to why stars such as Regé-Jean Page and Sam Clemmett appeared in both franchises is actually quite simple. Each project is a U.K. production and the cast members in Harry Potter and Bridgerton are actors mostly based overseas.

Based on a series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter released movies from 2001 to 2011 about a young boy who gets introduced to magic as he attends a school dedicated to wizardry. The hit franchise catapulted Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Tom Felton and more of its cast to fame.

Bridgerton, meanwhile, focuses on a different member of the titular family each season as they attempt to find love in 19th-century London. The Regency series is expected to have eight seasons based on the eight novels written by Julia Quinn about each Bridgerton sibling.

Keep scrolling to see how Harry Potter and Bridgerton ended up connected through several of the same cast members:

