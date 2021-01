Sarah Jessica Parker

Original show: Some reports claim that Parker was raking in over $3 million per episode during the last three seasons of the show after becoming an executive producer, though that’s not confirmed.

Sex and the City movie: $15 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Sex and the City 2: $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

And Just Like That: $10 million, per Variety, for the 10 half-hour episodes