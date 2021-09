The Challenges

The car sex scenes between Billie and Brad — and later, Billie and Cooper — were the toughest. “The challenging sex scenes for me were always sort of the best ones,” she told Us. “Logistically difficult, like the car!”

She was also very proud of the first sex scene between Billie and Cooper, while he was distracted by the football game. “You root for them, and you just see them missing each other,” she said. “Those were my favorite.”