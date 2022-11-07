Ysabel Sounds Off on Mom Christine’s ‘Emotional’ Year

“Both Ysabel and Truely are really protective of me,” Christine said after moving her 19-year-old daughter to North Carolina. “There’s nothing that can prepare you to say goodbye. I’m not ready to have her go.”

Ysabel, for her part, revealed how hard it was living with her mom amid her split from dad Kody. “That last year, like, I obviously have been very emotional. Everything was changing. Then like mom and dad’s divorce. She’s been going through a hard time,” the teen explained. “I think that she depended on me. I think it got quite heavy in the house.”

She continued: “I think it’s hard for a young kid to see their mom in such a sad state. It was really hard living at home the last year. It’s good for her to be able to live with herself. And also for me to not need her anymore.”

Ysabel confessed that it’s “hard for a kid to not be able to see a functional relationship between their parents,” noting she hadn’t seen the whole group together since her graduation two months prior. “I’m excited to see a healthy relationship between Maddie and Caleb [Brush],” she added, referring to Janelle’s 26-year-old daughter and her husband, whom she is staying with while attending college.