COVID-19 Fallout With Garrison and Gabe

“At times it did feel like I had to choose,” Janelle said of Kody’s strict protocols, which specifically caused issues between him and their two youngest sons, Garrison and Gabriel. “He thought I should move them out. Why would I want them to move out into the scary world of COVID exposure?”

The patriarch, who shares six children with Janelle, explained that he’s “not good” with 23-year-old Garrison and 21-year-old Gabe after butting heads over the family’s COVID rules.

“It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work. I understand that these two needed their social lives. I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different. It’s changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same,” Kody said. “They need to realize that they should go and date that girlfriend, that’s fine, but you need to move out of the house so I can be home.”

After trying to lay down the law with his and Janelle’s boys by telling them to chose between their friends or getting to see him amid the pandemic, Kody is at a standstill with his sons.

“We need therapy. I need a sit-down with my boys and get something straight,” Kody added. “I’ve gotten to the point where I’m so angry about what happened that we’re not communicating. And I think they are too.”