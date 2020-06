Leonardo Nam (Brian)

The Australian actor appeared in 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and 2009’s He’s Just Not That Into You before taking a recurring role on HBO’s Westworld in 2016. Nam and his husband, Michael Dodge, now share twin boys together. “Being a father has been one of the most eye-opening experiences of my life,” Nam told Logo in March 2020. “I never thought I would be a father, and now that I am it’s almost part of my DNA.”