Theo Rossi

Rossi portrayed Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz, who was a hacker for SAMCRO, but eventually had a breakdown that resulted in him being cut off from the group. The Staten Island, New York, native has since starred in Lowriders, Vault, Ghosts of War, Rattlesnake and The Shot. He played Hernan “Shades” Alvarez for two seasons on Luke Cage before landing the role of Gene in the upcoming miniseries True Story. Rossi wrote and produced the short film, #RightToBeMe, in 2016 and was the producer on Bad Hurt. The actor, who does a lot of charity work, is the cohost of the “Theo Rossi’s THEOry with Kim Coates” podcast. He married Meghan McDermott in 2014 and they share two sons, Kane and Arlo.