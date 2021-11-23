Behind-the-Scenes Issues

Holland detailed changes made to the plot due to COVID-19 related delays and Marvel moving up the new Spider-Man movie instead of shooting the Doctor Strange sequel. “You could ask the director, ‘What happens in act three?’ And his response would be, ‘I’m still trying to figure it out,’” the actor told GQ in November 2021, noting they rewrote the finale scene the day of. “We sat down, we went through it, and we came up with a new idea. Then we pitched it to the writers, they rewrote it, and it works great.”