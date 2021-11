How ‘No Way Home’ Connects to Past ‘Spider-Man’ Films

When talking to Total Film in November, Holland admitted that the new film “means a lot to me” — but it will also mean a lot to fans of the old Spider-Man films.

“The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting — and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history,” he teased. “It’s three generations coming together.”