Reuniting With Kristen Doute

The day she and Doute learned they were fired by Bravo, the two women “began texting each other” after leaving season 8 on nonspeaking terms.

“Our last season of Vanderpump Rules focused heavily on the demise of our friendship. So much toxicity had seeped in and we became incapable of getting along,” she wrote. “But there’s nothing like tragedy to bring people together. … What we went through was so traumatizing that it made all of our past friendship issues seem like nothing. It was more important to be there for each other than to hold on to grudges. There was no conversation about the past. We just let it go.”