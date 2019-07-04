Nancy & Jonathan

Status: Distance makes the heart grow fonder?

Throughout the season, most of Nancy and Jonathan’s time was spent with each other — in fact, Dyers and Heaton, a couple in real life, barely had any scenes with the other actors — at work. While he was treated with much more respect and able to grow his photography skills, Nancy was treated like a maid around the office. (It was 1985, after all.) However, they still made a dynamic duo when she knew something was up — and Jonathan had her back …ish. While he moved away with his mom, brother and El at the end of the season, it seems like these two will make it work. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if she turned to someone else (cough, Steve, cough) to help cope with the long-distance relationship.