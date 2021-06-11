Bigger Role

In February 2020, Netflix confirmed that Erica Sinclair, Lucas’ little sister, will be back in a bigger way. Priah Ferguson was upgraded to a series regular.

“Playing Erica Sinclair is an unbelievable experience. When I landed the role, I hadn’t seen many young Black girls represented in an international Sci-fi series,” Ferguson wrote in a post via Netflix’s Instagram in February 2021.

She added: “Erica was raised in an era where it wasn’t common for Black girls to use their voice. Especially in a fictional American town like Hawkins. Girls who looked like her were probably ignored and dismissed. … I hope that Erica inspires young Black girls to stand up for what they believe in, to embrace their nerdy side and discover the beauty of their magic within!”