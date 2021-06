Hopper’s Return and Past

The first look at season 4 was titled “From Russia With Love” and offered fans a glimpse at where Hopper ended up. The former Hawkins police chief, who returned with a shaved head, appeared to be stuck in a snow-filled Russia.

Harbour previously shared that there would be “a big, huge reveal about Hopper’s backstory” during an appearance at 2019’s Liverpool Comic Con, adding that season 4 was “definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years.”