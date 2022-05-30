Where Does Each ‘Stranger Things’ Character End Up at the End of Season 4?

Eddie Munson

The newcomer finds himself at the center of a murder investigation when Chrissy is killed by Vecna in his home. Eddie goes on the run, but later receives help from Dustin and the others. Once Eddie is connected to another one of Vecna’s killing sprees, his name becomes public and everyone in town wants to hunt him down.

At the end of part one, Eddie follows Steve, Robin and Nancy into the Upside Down. He manages to return to their version of Hawkins with the help of Dustin, Erika and Lucas.