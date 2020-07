‘Brave New World’

In the latest adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s timely 1932 novel of the same name, Peacock’s sci-fi drama imagines a dystopian society far into the future, when life is pain-free, yet meaningless, and privacy, monogamy, money and family are forbidden. Alden Ehrenreich and Jessica Brown Findlay as well as Harry Lloyd, Demi Moore, Kylie Bunbury and Joseph Morgan star. (July 15)