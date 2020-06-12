Summer 2020 TV Preview: A Guide of What to Watch This Season

‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’

After tackling the case of John Meehan in its premiere season, USA’s true-crime anthology returns with the story of Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet), a socialite who supported her husband, Dan (Christian Slater), through med school and law school — and was shocked and outraged when he returned the favor by filing for divorce and marrying a younger woman. In 1989, Betty shot and killed Dan and his new wife, claiming he drove her over the edge. (Tuesdays, 10 P.M.)